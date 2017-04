The Government has often stressed that HDB flats are affordable (10,000 new homes could be added in Woodlands revamp; April 17).

Buyers of new flats would have noticed that the floor area of flats has been reduced, compared to older flats with the same number of rooms.

The floor-to-ceiling height of the units also appears to have shrunk.

I hope the Government will introduce a minimum floor area and ceiling height for flats in the future.

Tan Teck Kwong