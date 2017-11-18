Stop collection of mobile numbers too

Our NRIC is used frivolously (Time to end overuse of the NRIC; Nov 16). Under the Personal Data Protection Act (PDPA), personal data refers to data about an individual that will lead to his identification. As an NRIC number is unique, an individual can definitely be identified from it.

Another piece of data that is not treated with respect is our mobile number. This too is unique to an individual and again, we can be easily identified through it.

Together with the review on tighter rules on the use of NRIC, the PDPC should also look into the indiscriminate collection of mobile numbers, especially by security guards of condominiums.

They insist that we write down our mobile phone number on a visitor slip, which we are then forced to display prominently on our car dashboard. Since the unit number of the person we are visiting is already scribbled on the slip, why then do we still have to write down our cellphone numbers?

I urge the PDPC to include the collection of mobile numbers in their review on the use of NRIC.

Neo Seok Kian (Ms)