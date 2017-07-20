Still unclear if HDB buyers are owners or lessees

As a layman, I am still confused by the HDB's reply that purchasers of HDB flats are owners (HDB buyers are home owners, not tenants; July 19).

I live in an HDB flat and have a duplicate lease.

The lease was executed by me and my spouse many years ago as a lessee in the presence of a lessor - an HDB representative.

My understanding is that HDB purchasers are lessees and the HDB is the lessor.

There is a distinct difference between owners and lessees.

As more than 80 per cent of residents are purchasers, can the HDB be clearer in its response?

Andrew Seow Chwee Guan