Still a place for traditional media sources

Much of the printed word is moving to the digital domain (Citizens gain when content is king again; Oct 29).

The print media industry will have to adapt to a new market, just as the music industry did.

The impact of an article depends on how it is written, displayed and shared. It is not so much about the brand but about how the content is pushed out on all channels.

We must use our intelligence and discretion when reading articles, to differentiate between truth and hype.

Traditional media content still remains the best source of reliable, factual information.

Social media cannot compete with this. However, it does not need to compete, as it exists for a completely different purpose - to allow people to express themselves.

It is too early to say whether print media will dry up in the next decade as a result of the popularity surrounding online content.

There are still people who prefer a newspaper, which they can hold in their hands and carry around. It is still part of the morning ritual for people to step outside, get the newspaper, sit down with a cup of coffee and catch up on the news.

Traditional media must continue to remain relevant. It may not have evolved into something better, but there will always be a place for it.

Francis Cheng