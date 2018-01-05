Stiffer rules should cover PMD users on pedestrian paths

I hope to see the scope of the stiffer penalties being imposed on personal mobility device (PMD) users on roads be extended to pedestrian pathways, particularly in cases of speeding or hit and run accidents(Stiffer penalties for errant PMD users timely, say observers; Jan 3).

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) should make it mandatory for all PMD users to attend classes which include topics such as safety in usage, road courtesy and rules, as well as penalties.

Users should then be made to pass an examination before they are eligible to purchase any PMD.

PMD shops should then be required to check that buyers are properly certified by LTA and also to register the particulars of buyers.

LTA should also audit those shops regularly to check on compliance. All PMDs should be bound by a speed limit, and anyone breaching the limit should be given stiff fines.

I hope LTA will be more proactive and anticipate problems that could arise instead of waiting for problems to surface, then thinking of ways to tackle them.

It could be too late and some innocent people may be injured or even killed.

Ng Sung Nang