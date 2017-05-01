Stiffer action needed to curb bad behaviour on the road

As one enters the Woodlands Checkpoint, signs clearly indicate that the area is under surveillance and that "summons action will be taken against queue-cutters".

So, it is disappointing to see motorists blatantly cutting the queue. This can be observed every day, particularly at the Singapore side of the immigration checkpoint, where lanes merge.

Queue-cutting, tailgating, changing lanes without signalling, speeding and other forms of inconsiderate behaviour not only expose the ungracious side of our motorists, but also pose a hazard to fellow road users.

Already, many accidents, with an alarming number due to road rage, take place on our roads because of poor road manners.

Such behaviour should be countered by additional legislation and sterner enforcement action by the authorities.

Also, the need for learner drivers to observe road etiquette should be emphasised.

Singaporean motorists could do with a dose of magnanimity, and would do well to treat one another with respect and compassion.

Courteous driving will also do justice to the excellent network of roads that we have.

The need for gracious behaviour on the roads, combined with tolerance and patience, cannot be overemphasised.

V. Subramaniam (Dr)