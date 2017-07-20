Stereotyping does not solve crimes

I was stunned by Mr Francis Cheng's letter (Educate foreign workers on how S'pore views sexual violence; Forum Online, July 9).

His argument that foreign workers are more prone to committing crimes against women is as factual as the claim that Mexicans are rapists - facts that exist only in xenophobic fantasies.

During the course of the last decade, I have had the good fortune of befriending workers from South Asia.

From what I've observed, these men are hardworking and law abiding. They are, for the most part, here to make enough money to support families back home.

The foreign workers that commit crimes are in the minority and there is no empirical proof that foreign workers are more inclined to commit crimes than Singaporeans.

Perhaps, the point to take note of here is that it is a surprise that our foreign worker population, for the most part, remains law abiding despite the conditions many of them live in.

How does one expect a group of men to retain control of their mental health when they spend their days in the hot sun and their evenings in cramped dormitories with other men?

Tang Li