Steps being taken to promote responsible bike-sharing

Bike-sharing in Singapore has taken off since the service was first introduced early this year.

oBike is conscious that a small group of our users is still not aware of the right way to use this service ('Bike interchange' outside condo a nuisance and safety hazard, by Mr William Tan Chee How; May 2).

We have been engaging various stakeholders in the hope of cultivating a socially gracious and courteous community of riders in Singapore.

To aid users in identifying designated bicycle parking areas, we recently launched our parking location indicators in the app.

We also introduced a credit scoring system as an incentive to promote responsible bike usage and report indiscriminately parked bicycles.

Bike-sharing is a new and exciting addition to Singapore's transport landscape - one that is in line with the Government's vision of a car-lite society.

We seek everyone's support and cooperation in creating a thriving bike-sharing ecosystem in Singapore.

Angeline Tan

PR & Communications Manager

oBike Asia