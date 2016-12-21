Voices Of Youth

Step up to help seniors

Published
Dec 21, 2016, 5:00 am SGT

I was touched by the article "A friend in need - even in the afterlife" (Dec 7).

Mr Lim Hang Chung, 77, is indeed a friend in need for taking care of seniors who lack family support by taking them on outings and, where needed, providing them with free funeral services.

Young people should also step up and be more involved in helping seniors who are needy.

We can do this by visiting those in old folks' homes, helping them in public places, or making donations to charitable organisations.

I hope more young people can do their part to brighten up the lives of the elderly.

Grace Leong Jingyi, 12, Primary 6 pupil

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on December 21, 2016, with the headline 'Step up to help seniors'.
