Step up to help seniors

I was touched by the article "A friend in need - even in the afterlife" (Dec 7).

Mr Lim Hang Chung, 77, is indeed a friend in need for taking care of seniors who lack family support by taking them on outings and, where needed, providing them with free funeral services.

Young people should also step up and be more involved in helping seniors who are needy.

We can do this by visiting those in old folks' homes, helping them in public places, or making donations to charitable organisations.

I hope more young people can do their part to brighten up the lives of the elderly.

Grace Leong Jingyi, 12, Primary 6 pupil