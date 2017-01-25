Voices Of Youth

Step up anti-terror measures in schools

Published
1 hour ago

I am deeply concerned by the emergent pattern of terrorists using simple tools, such as knives or trucks, to carry out attacks on soft targets ("Joy, then horror as truck hits revellers in Berlin"; Dec 21, 2016).

Schools are another place where extremists could employ such low-technology tactics to inflict maximum damage.

The number of terrorist attacks on educational institutions worldwide soared from fewer than 100 cases in 2005 to 371 cases in 2013.

How prepared are our local schools to deal with a terrorist attack?

I propose that individuals entering a school be required to produce documents to prove why they are entering the premises, instead of merely signing in and surrendering their identity card at a security checkpoint.

They should also be subjected to a bag check.

Schools should update their emergency drills to include scenarios such as a possible terrorist attack on school grounds, so students are familiarised with what to do in such a situation.

Raphael Niu Zi Yuan, 12,

Primary 6 pupil

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 25, 2017, with the headline 'Step up anti-terror measures in schools'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Cornerstone of Market Research Firm's PDPA Compliance
Meet Audi's A Team at Singapore Motorshow
Arrival: Finally, an alien movie we can believe in

Shopping