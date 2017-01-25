Step up anti-terror measures in schools

I am deeply concerned by the emergent pattern of terrorists using simple tools, such as knives or trucks, to carry out attacks on soft targets ("Joy, then horror as truck hits revellers in Berlin"; Dec 21, 2016).

Schools are another place where extremists could employ such low-technology tactics to inflict maximum damage.

The number of terrorist attacks on educational institutions worldwide soared from fewer than 100 cases in 2005 to 371 cases in 2013.

How prepared are our local schools to deal with a terrorist attack?

I propose that individuals entering a school be required to produce documents to prove why they are entering the premises, instead of merely signing in and surrendering their identity card at a security checkpoint.

They should also be subjected to a bag check.

Schools should update their emergency drills to include scenarios such as a possible terrorist attack on school grounds, so students are familiarised with what to do in such a situation.

Raphael Niu Zi Yuan, 12,

Primary 6 pupil