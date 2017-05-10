Stay vigilant, united against terrorism

Terrorism is on the rise, and almost every day, we see news reports about terrorist attacks in different parts of the world.

It is highly possible that terrorism will strike our homeland one day.

In fact, terrorists have already tried, and last year, six Indonesian men allegedly plotted to attack Marina Bay using rockets launched from Batam.

We cannot take our nation's safety and security for granted.

Every one of us must constantly stay vigilant, and in times of tragedy, we must be ready to respond to minimise the damage done.

Only when we can stay united as a nation can we put up a strong and hopeful fight against all acts of terrorism.

Lim Si En,15,

Secondary 4 student