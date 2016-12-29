Start exchange programmes to boost women's football

I applaud the Football Association of Singapore's move to split the Women's Premier League into two divisions ("Revamp to boost women's game"; Dec 24).

This will make women's football more competitive and make it easier to attract more players.

Singapore's women's football teams are still considered minnows in Asean and cannot be expected to improve drastically if they play only among themselves.

The FAS leadership should explore organising exchange programmes with women's football clubs or schools in Japan, Thailand and China, which have a much higher standard than Singapore.

This could be the road to putting Singapore women's football on the world map.

Ivan Goh Sian Lung