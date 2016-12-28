Stallholders at NTUC Foodfare outlets required to submit food prices for review

Dec 28, 2016, 5:00 am SGT

We thank Mr Jeffrey Law Lee Beng for his feedback ("Social enterprises should keep food prices low"; Dec 23).

We do moderate and monitor the food prices of the stallholders at our foodcourts.

Before the commencement of their business, all our stallholders are required to submit their food prices for our review.

We will then evaluate them against the mode price of the same food type sold at other similar foodcourts to ensure that the prices are not unreasonable and remain affordable.

In order to ensure fair pricing parity, we do not compare foodcourt food prices against hawker centre food prices, as this will not be fair to our stallholders.

We assure Mr Law that NTUC Foodfare remains mindful of our social mission and is committed to ensuring that cooked food prices remain affordable in Singapore.

Jeffrey Ling

General Manager Retail Division

(Foodcourt/ Coffee shop/ Hawker centre)

NTUC Foodfare Cooperative

