SSO looking into ways to make concerts enjoyable for all

We thank Dr Margaret S. Gremli for her letter (Address audience behaviour at concerts; July 17), and for her unflagging support of the Singapore Symphony Orchestra (SSO) since 1979.

The SSO is committed to creating and inspiring memorable shared experiences at every concert that we put on, and we agree with Dr Gremli that distractions caused by fellow audience members can affect this common experience of everyone in the concert hall.

The SSO and our venue partners continue to find ways to minimise disruptions from the use of mobile phones, coughing, talking and movement by patrons who come late or leave early.

Our audience is our first priority in our concert planning, and we will look into adjusting our concert processes to further enhance everyone's enjoyment of the music.

That said, the SSO will always welcome first-timers to our concerts.

Being Singapore's national orchestra, we believe that we must share the beauty and power of live classical music with new audiences.

To help beginners better prepare for the concert experience, there is a section for first-timers on the new SSO website and on the Esplanade's website where one can find answers to frequently asked questions about what to expect at a classical music concert.

All our talks and music excursions for school groups also include materials and a discussion on concert etiquette, and we encourage more schools to sign up for these activities.

We hope that everyone can play a part in making every SSO concert an inspiring and memorable one.

Cindy Lim (Ms)

Senior Manager

Marketing Communications and Customer Experience

Singapore Symphony Group