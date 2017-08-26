Sprinter Shanti can hold head up high

Singapore sprinter Shanti Pereira has done the country proud and she can hold her head up high, despite not picking up the gold medal for the 200m race at the SEA Games (Tearful end to Shanti's 200m title defence; Aug 24).

There is nothing to be ashamed of. She returned a very credible time of 23.68 seconds for the 200m and 11.76 sec for the 100m. Both are still amazing feats.

I am sure fans of Singapore athletics thank her for the joy she has brought to us.

As she continues her quest for glory, I hope Singapore Athletics will consider her and marathoner Soh Rui Yong for the next Olympics.

Chia Hearn Kok