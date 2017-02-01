S'pore's innovation can match the best

Local solar firm REC Solar's state-of-the-art solar panel shows that our country, given the right attitude and direction, can build a world-class product ("S'pore-made solar panel more efficient, works even if partially shaded"; Jan 23).

That it can work even if it is partially shaded is really a breakthrough. What's more, it produces 20 watts more than conventional solar panels.

This is the product of a company desperate to survive. When people are driven into a corner, they will be forced to think and do whatever it takes to make it work.

Lucasfilm opened in Singapore and, with a good team, it produced world-class films. Its founder, Mr George Lucas, has had his fair share of difficulties.

Google's Singapore office has grown from a headcount of only 24 in 2007 to 1,000 today.

With the Economic Development Board continuing to attract high tech companies to Singapore, we have technology that can compete on an international stage.

This is critical due to globalisation. It is also crucial that our local companies are able to work with these multinational corporations and learn from them.

Joe Ng Boon Leng