S'poreans are just not civic-minded

Initiatives introduced in our country that require Singaporeans to be responsible and civic-minded inevitably cause many problems (Bike sharing gathers speed, but there may be bumps ahead; Jan 7).

Ever since bike-sharing was approved and introduced here, we have had many instances of irresponsible acts, like vandalism and bikes strewn all over the island.

Initiatives that involve behaving responsibly in public places will only work successfully in countries where being responsible and civic-minded is already part of the culture and mindset of the people.

Sad to say, Singapore is not there yet. The slow progress in the "tray return" and anti-littering campaigns are more examples of this.

Being responsible and civic-minded in public places are not some of the positive character traits that Singaporeans possess.

Currently, shared bikes and personal mobility devices are causing accidents and pose a danger to pedestrians, especially to the elderly and children who share these walkways. These initiatives should not have been approved and allowed in the first place.

Hence, the Government should take careful consideration before approving initiatives that require Singaporeans to be responsible and civic-minded.

Tan Lin Neo (Miss)