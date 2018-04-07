S'pore would benefit from having 'mini' aircraft carriers

Singapore has all to gain should we have an aircraft carrier or two.

After seeing the scale model of the Endurance 160landing helicopter dock from ST Marine at last year's International Maritime Defence Exhibition and Conference (Imdex) Asia, it was obvious how our navy and air force could be tied into an integrated armed force.

If the Endurance 160 carriers could be used as mobile flight decks for the F-35B short take-off and vertical landing fighters, huge parcels of land could be freed up.

With our other existing navy assets, such as submarines and stealth frigates, the formation of a carrier strike group is already in place.

Singapore may be small, but having a mini "blue water" navy capable of operating globally, and always ready to face threats and provide humanitarian aid is not impossible.

That is what I call punching above our weight.

Roy Goh Hin Soon