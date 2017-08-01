S'pore divers making a splash on world stage

We thank Dr George Wong Seow Choon for his letter (Singapore should take the leap into diving; July 27).

Diving comes under the purview of the Singapore Swimming Association.

The sport was restarted here in 2009, allowing Singapore to field athletes to compete in the inaugural Youth Olympic Games held here in 2010.

Since then, Singapore has competed in the World Cup, World Championships, SEA Games, Asian Games and Fina Diving Grand Prix.

We have also organised competitions annually, such as the Singapore National Diving Championships and the Fina Singapore Diving Grand Prix.

At the last SEA Games in 2015, we won seven medals - three silvers and four bronzes.

We currently have 22 elite divers - two of them were recently awarded the Sports Excellence (Spex) scholarship, and a third has earned a National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) scholarship to compete in the United States.

At the recent Fina World Championships Diving competition, four of our divers competed against the best in the world and put up a credible performance.

We agree that our people have the right attributes and that there are good facilities here.

We have been working with diving clubs in Singapore to conduct programmes, groom talented divers, and provide a pathway to becoming an elite athlete.

Part of our multi-year sports plan for diving includes the Tokyo Olympics in 2020, where we aim to have a Singaporean qualify in diving.

For further information or to find out more on aquatic programmes, please visit swimming.org.sg

William Lee

Vice-President (Diving)

Singapore Swimming Association