Spiritual care should be integral to palliative care

I am glad that Dr James Low wrote about the spiritual care for those who are on the verge of death (Tend to the spirit of the dying; Dec 28, 2017).

Many people associate end-of-life care with treating physical pain and discomfort. But an elderly patient nearing the end of his life but who is still alert, for instance, may also feel depressed or anxious.

A dying person may have some specific fears and concerns. He may fear the unknown or worry about those who would be left behind. Some are afraid of being alone at the very end.

Existential or spiritual pain can cause great distress, which is why psychological care, social care and spiritual care are important parts of palliative care.

Religion is, for many people, one of the ways they might conceptualise and experience their spirituality.

But there are those for whom religion may have no place in their world view at all. Be that as it may, spiritual care is about trying to develop an understanding of the issues that are significant to a person.

Our healthcare professionals should have a sense of how important spirituality is for their patients.

It is imperative that such care is seen as an integral part of mainstream efforts and not an add-on.

Making end-of-life care truly person-centred is fundamental to the patient's quality of life - and death.

Heng Cho Choon