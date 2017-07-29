Speed up pace of change for policies in drug battle

It is encouraging to hear new ideas being thrown up to tackle drugs, like those proposed at the offenders' rehabilitation conference (Different rehab approach for elderly inmates mooted; July 28).

Among the points raised were a relook at the jail terms for elderly drug addicts, the need for rehabilitation to be introduced earlier, family support, and reducing stigma.

While deliberations at conferences like this are good and necessary, we also need to hasten the pace at which changes are made to national policies, programmes and processes in this area.

We cannot afford to take our time about this because the lives of many individuals are at stake.

We need researchers, academics and practitioners to work together with drug users to identify workable rehab and reintegration strategies.

Drug users and former drug users must not be left out of this conversation because, ultimately, they know best what works for them.

This conference has also shown that Singapore has the experience and the knowledge to take the lead in developing more effective anti-drug strategies.

We do not have to wait for the world to show us the way.

Kuharajahsingam Karalasingam