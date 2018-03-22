SP Group's priority is for cost-effective services

We thank Mr Lim Tong Wah for his feedback about cashless payments for our services (Service providers guilty of resisting cashless drive, too; March 17).

At SP Group, our priority is to provide cost-effective services for our customers.

The current payment modes with partners enable us to contain transaction costs.

For customers' convenience, we offer various cashless payment options and we encourage them to use these options.

They may choose to pay their bills through Giro, phone and internet banking as well as ATMs of several banks; AXS and Nets self-service stations; SingPost self-service automated machines; and Nets and CashCard at post offices and 7-Eleven stores.

Customers can also use our SP Utilities mobile app to pay their bills.

They can enjoy features such as tracking utilities consumption and ways to lower usage, as well as receive important updates.

We are committed to delivering more digital solutions to enable our customers to continue enjoying reliable and efficient services.

Lynette Tan (Ms)

Director, Customer Experience

SP Group