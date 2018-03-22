SP Group's priority is for cost-effective services

Published
Mar 22, 2018, 5:00 am SGT

We thank Mr Lim Tong Wah for his feedback about cashless payments for our services (Service providers guilty of resisting cashless drive, too; March 17).

At SP Group, our priority is to provide cost-effective services for our customers.

The current payment modes with partners enable us to contain transaction costs.

For customers' convenience, we offer various cashless payment options and we encourage them to use these options.

They may choose to pay their bills through Giro, phone and internet banking as well as ATMs of several banks; AXS and Nets self-service stations; SingPost self-service automated machines; and Nets and CashCard at post offices and 7-Eleven stores.

Customers can also use our SP Utilities mobile app to pay their bills.

They can enjoy features such as tracking utilities consumption and ways to lower usage, as well as receive important updates.

We are committed to delivering more digital solutions to enable our customers to continue enjoying reliable and efficient services.

Lynette Tan (Ms)

Director, Customer Experience

SP Group

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on March 22, 2018, with the headline 'SP Group's priority is for cost-effective services'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

Skills v degrees debate at ST Education Forum ends in a tie
Preparing students for the green business revolution
Here’s how to keep fit without breaking a sweat
Save better and smarter online