Sota considers students' talent, ability to cope academically

Artistic talent and potential have always been the School of the Arts' (Sota) main criteria when we conduct our admission exercise.

We consider all artistic talents during the shortlisting process.

Students must qualify for the Express stream to join Sota.

This is to ensure that students can cope with the academic rigour of the International Baccalaureate curriculum offered here (Will Sota now consider less academically inclined students?, by Mr Charles Tee; Forum Online, Nov 16).

Lim Geok Cheng (Ms)

Principal

School of the Arts Singapore

