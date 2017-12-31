Sometimes, kids are happier after parents get divorced

Some people have shared with me that they are actually happier after their parents, who could not get along, were divorced (Divorce has big impact on teens, by Noah Low; Dec 20).

This is because it is far better to have a loving single-parent family than to have a complete family but with one of the parties being an abusive parent.

It is also better to grow up in a peaceful and caring environment with a single-parent family than to have an environment where the parents cannot get along and end up quarrelling and fighting almost every day.

It is worse when the parents attempt to drag their children into their quarrels and expect the children to take sides.

The impact on their children in such an environment will be many times worse than that of a divorce. Many such children may even grow up fearing marriage as a result.

Wong Boon Hong