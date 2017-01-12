Some public places need 'No Smoking' signs badly

The authorities should start to demarcate public places as No Smoking zones ("Orchard ramps up fight against smoking"; Jan 9).

Every time it rains, public building entrances become smoking hotspots.

Smokers cite the shelter at the porches or drop-off points as the only open area to smoke, blatantly ignoring the rule prohibiting smoking within 5m of such entrances and exits.

The National Environment Agency has an uphill task to check such smoking violations at building entrances and public access areas.

I hope the authorities will step up enforcement islandwide when it is raining heavily.

The entrances of malls like Bugis Junction, Bishan Junction 8, Compass One, Waterway Point, Nex, Heartland Mall and Plaza Singapura are always lined with smokers ignoring the no smoking rule.

Raymund Koh Joo Guan