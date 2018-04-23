Social service agencies seek only relevant information to offer help

We thank Ms Tang Siew Ngoh for her feedback (Be sensitive when helping less fortunate; April 13).

When a family or individual approaches the social service offices for help, we request only information that is necessary to enable us to assess the type and amount of assistance needed.

This would include information on the applicant's daily living expenses, employment status and income situation, which allows us to tailor financial assistance so that the applicant can cover his basic living needs.

Where possible, and with the applicant's consent, we obtain relevant information directly from government agencies we have system interfaces with, so as to reduce the number of documents that the applicant needs to provide.

Similarly, when anyone approaches the Ministry of Social and Family Development or any social service agency such as the family service centres, family violence or child protection specialist centres for help, only information related to the issue at hand will be gathered.

If members of the public are aware of families or individuals who are experiencing financial distress or issues with their family, please contact the ComCare hotline on 1800-222-0000 for assistance.

Denise Low (Ms)

Director

Service Delivery and Coordination Division

Social Policy and Services Group

Ministry of Social and Family Development