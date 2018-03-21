Social media not all bad as some think

I have observed that many adults have the impression that teenagers spend an excessive amount of time on social media.

Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Grace Fu also expressed the need for my generation to "disconnect" from social media, and "to reconnect" with people (No time to volunteer? You can do something as simple as picking up groceries for an elderly neighbour, says Grace Fu; ST Online, March 9).

While I understand where the adults are coming from, I feel that this is an over-generalisation about my generation and the effects of social media.

While I admit that I do spend a proportion of my time on social media, I am still able to devote some time to physical interactions with my family and friends, and I am sure most of my counterparts do as well.

Many of my friends also volunteer at charity organisations, and even initiate their own service-learning projects to help the disadvantaged and raise awareness about issues that they care about, often with the help of social media.

Furthermore, social media has allowed me to interact and connect with people from different schools, societal backgrounds and beliefs.

Through my friends' posts, I often get to learn more about the various activities that they take part in and their thoughts on issues.

Therefore, while teenagers may seem to be on their electronic devices all the time, perhaps it is not as bad as adults seem to think.

Kuo Pei Yu, 17

Junior College Year 1 student