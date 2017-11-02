SMRT staff's actions could hurt Singapore's reputation

It was shocking to read about how SMRT's staff signed off on and submitted maintenance records for nearly a year without actually carrying out the work (Maintenance team signed off on work not done: SMRT; Nov 1).

This practice of falsifying records not only impacts commuters, who have been putting up with delays in their daily commutes, but could also harm Singapore's reputation for being a place where processes and operations are executed properly regardless of time, effort and cost.

As the global economy becomes more competitive, foreign investors and multinational corporations may take a dim view of this recent incident.

Some may even extrapolate further and conclude that if it could happen to SMRT, it can happen elsewhere in Singapore.

This could potentially lead to job losses and companies relocating their offices to other countries.

This matter of falsifying records by SMRT staff must be addressed and should never happen again.

Hong Chou Hui