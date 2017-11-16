SMRT should learn from SIA

SMRT should learn from Singapore Airlines (SIA) how to run a transport service - namely, to have an attitude of zero tolerance for mistakes.

To fix its numerous problems, SMRT should not hesitate to hire foreign experts if need be or second SIA staff over. After all, SIA staff have the right work culture. Safety, a young fleet, and top rate customer experience define the airline.

Also, engineering is one of its key strengths. It sells excess engineering capacity to other top international carriers. That is how good the engineers are and that is how good its reputation is.

SMRT is in the same business as SIA, the only difference is the vehicle that is used.

Singapore cannot claim to be a good transport hub if one of our three transport pillars is not up to scratch. Intermodal visitors who fly in to Singapore and have a bad experience travelling by train to their final destination will remember only the worst part of their journey.

Ray Teo Guat Choon