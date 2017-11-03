SMRT needs to end 'blaming' culture

Nov 3, 2017, 5:00 am SGT

I am rather perturbed by what appears to be a culture of blaming employees within SMRT whenever a breakdown occurs.

Standard operating procedures comprising simple routines and mundane work, when overlooked, could lead to catastrophic failures and engineering disasters.

If top management trivialises maintenance work, breakdowns will occur.

I believe the problems stem from a failure of management to ensure that checks on work are done, allowing falsified records to go unnoticed.

If SMRT is looking for experienced workers and systems to ensure trouble-free operations, it should take a leaf from the book of our reliable waterworks and power stations.

Phua Cheng Tar

