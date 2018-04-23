Smart shower devices targeting change in attitude the way to go

The installation of smart shower devices that track water consumption in Build-to-Order homes is a good move in the bid to reduce Singapore's water consumption (First to get PUB's smart shower device; March 18).

Smart shower devices installed in bathroom shower heads measure and update users on the amount of water they use during showers.

Unlike other water-saving devices, such as flow limiters which physically limit water consumption by reducing the water flow in taps and shower heads, smart shower devices only make users aware of the amount of water they use.

The onus is on users to take the initiative to set water-saving goals for themselves.

Making users aware of the amount of water they use is effective as it goes beyond targeting a change in behaviour - reduced water consumption - to a change in attitude - realising the importance of water conservation.

This is reflected in the results of a six-month pilot scheme by national water agency PUB, which showed that the smart shower heads helped 500 homes save 5 litres of water per person daily (More home fittings are water-efficient; March 2).

Currently, the smart shower device design requires users to have their smartphones within 5m of the shower to be able to sync and record water-usage data, and the data needs to be synced every 250 showers.

The need to sync the data to their phones regularly may deter users from fully utilising the smart shower devices - a possible concern that might have to be addressed for the successful implementation of this technology.

Perhaps PUB could look into upgrading the design of these devices to make them more convenient to use.

Smart shower devices are a significant step towards making water conservation an individual responsibility rather than primarily the responsibility of the Government.

I look forward to the increased use of such technology in Singapore.

Koh Ming Hui (Miss)