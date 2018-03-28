Smart Bus Stop uses no air-con and is energy-efficient

We thank Ms Agnes Sng Hwee Lee for her letter (Old arguments against air-con interchanges apply to bus stops too; March 15).

The Smart Bus Stop technology was created to address both urban heat and air pollution in open spaces - as opposed to enclosed spaces - and to do so in an environmentally sustainable manner.

Thus, no air-conditioning systems are used.

Rather, an energy-efficient outdoor cooling system with an inbuilt air purifier that filters out harmful airborne particles such as PM2.5 is used.

Unlike a conventional air-conditioner, this dual-function unit offers up to 70 per cent energy savings without adding any waste heat into the environment, and does not use a compressor.

Also, the 12-month Smart Bus Stop trial is an industry-led initiative which we funded.

We hope that through such tests and the collection of users' feedback, we will reach an outcome of creating useful and effective solutions that can be implemented in public spaces.

We thank Ms Sng for her feedback, which provides us with additional perspectives during this trial.

Gareth Tang

Head Innosparks, an ST Engineering Open Lab