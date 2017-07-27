Smaller lots can help cushion bond losses

It is shocking to hear that the nation suffered an unprecedented $1.35 billion of local note defaults since November 2015 (Singapore investors stuck as bond restructuring drags on; July 26).

Many of the bondholders are retail investors, with some possibly losing their life savings.

One way to soften this blow is to have smaller lots of, say, $50,000 instead of $250,000, which is currently the case for investing in corporate bonds.

I hope parties such as the banks, issuers, the Monetary Authority of Singapore and the Securities Investors Association (Singapore) can work together to offer bonds in smaller lots of $50,000 so that retail investors can participate and not worry about having to suffer massive losses.

Goh Geok Huat

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 27, 2017, with the headline 'Smaller lots can help cushion bond losses'.
