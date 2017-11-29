Smaller class size boosts learning

I agree with Non-Constituency MP Leon Perera about the importance of reducing class sizes (Reducing class sizes can benefit students: Leon Perera; Nov 8).

Students need the attention of their teachers. This will help reinforce learning, as well as enhance the interaction between students and teachers.

Placing the emphasis solely on the quality of teachers will not be effective. I believe that even the best teachers will find it hard to teach a class of 40, because they cannot give students the quality attention they need.

It is evident that the Ministry of Education is aware that smaller class sizes are beneficial to students. For example, primary school classes in the Gifted Education Programme are significantly smaller than other classes. This is ironic because it is the weaker pupils, rather than the advanced learners, who require more attention in class.

Hence, the best way to improve the situation is to have smaller class sizes with quality teaching.

Ginnie Wee Ai Lee, 14

Secondary 2 student

