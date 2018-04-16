Slow down rate of clearing land for development

As Singapore continues to progress economically, more and more land is being cleared for the development of buildings.

The dazzling speed at which land is given over to development is also the speed at which plants and animals are losing their habitats.

With the issue of conflicting needs on scarce land becoming more pressing, perhaps the agencies in charge of our built environment can work together and look into making environmental conservation a priority.

This may require restructuring and changing our land use plan, so that fewer areas of nature will be destroyed to make way for development.

It would also be beneficial for the Government to increase consultations with environment experts, and to analyse environmental impact assessments carefully before making the final decision to clear land.

Innovations, smart technology and eco-friendly building management can only limit the detrimental environmental impact. They cannot undo the irreversible damage caused by clearing land.

Vanessa Goh Shuang (Miss)

