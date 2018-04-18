Skills matter in the long run

In the past, few people earned high degrees, so those qualifications were synonymous with competency.

But, today, the notion that a degree can guarantee one a lucrative career is outdated. In the 21st century, the competitiveness of a job seeker depends more on his skills.

More employers are realising that competency is reflected in one's hard and soft skill abilities.

Hard skills include the ability to operate machines and the like, while soft skills refer to the ability to interact effectively and harmoniously with others.

Possessing a degree does not mean possessing such capabilities.

Transitional skills also come in handy in a fast-changing world.

Those who are able to pick up new skills in a completely different domain are better able to adapt and thrive in various work environments.

In the long run, skilful people will be more competitive in the workforce.

Let us prepare ourselves and embrace the future that values skills.

Chen Hao, 17

Secondary 4 student