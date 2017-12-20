Singtel not removing channels

We thank Mr Christopher Lim for his feedback (Can Singtel withdraw channels without fee reduction?; Dec 18).

However, Mr Lim may have misunderstood that we are removing TruTV, Lifetime and Crime + Investigation.

We have contacted him to clarify that TruTV continues to be available on Singtel TV.

Lifetime and Crime + Investigation are currently available as free preview channels as part of our launch of five A+E Networks' channels in October.

It is our practice to offer a few months of free preview to all our Singtel TV customers whenever we launch new channels, and we do not intend to withdraw Lifetime and Crime + Investigation from our line-up.

Low Mei Yen (Ms)

Manager, Group Strategic Communications and Brand

Singtel