SingPost delivers mail only to complete addresses

We thank Mr Poh Soon Seng for his letter (SingPost needs to change delivery procedures to improve; Dec 5) and would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused.

SingPost, as the designated Public Postal Licensee, delivers mail to official addresses with unit numbers according to guidelines approved by the relevant authorities.

As a standard operating procedure, if the guidelines are not met, SingPost will not be able to deliver the mail and it is returned to the sender.

We hope our customers understand that our postmen are trained to follow the mail delivery guidelines and standard operating procedures.

In this case, the recipients were located in premises without proper addresses.

Our standard operating procedures and guidelines are to safeguard mail for both senders and recipients, and only the intended recipients with complete unit numbers as part of an address will receive their mail.

We deliver mail based on complete addresses with unit numbers and not recipients' or companies' names.

We urge companies who have yet to apply for an official address with an allocated unit number and letterbox from the relevant authorities to do so promptly to facilitate mail delivery.

We are following up on Mr Poh's feedback and will continue to improve our customer service and support.

Hong Mei Yu (Miss)

Senior Manager

Group Communications

Singapore Post Limited