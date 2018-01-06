Singapore's next PM must ideally come from one of the deputies

One of Singapore's present deputy prime ministers should ideally succeed Mr Lee Hsien Long as the next prime minister.This would have given the successor the exposure for him to hold the top job.

Our founding prime minister Mr Lee Kuan Yew made many sacrifices to build Singapore up to what it is today. Likewise, Mr Goh Chok Tong and our current PM, Mr Lee Hsien Loong, took pains to take Singapore to the next level.

Our incoming PM must be steady and skilful as he would be required, in this political climate, to manage Singapore's relationships with big nations.

We need a team of potential leaders to be groomed further before taking office, otherwise we will need to pick from our current DPMs or full Ministers who have served for a few terms and whose commitment and drive would have been tested.

V. Balu