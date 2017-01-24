Singapore's 'clean city' image trashed by litter

I have been taking my foreign guests to visit Arab Street, Little India and various places in Singapore, and everywhere we went, we found rubbish strewn all over - empty bottles, drink cartons and paper.

Seeing the rubbish, my guests would invariably comment that they thought Singapore was "the cleanest city in the world", but this is no longer the case.

I am embarrassed every time I hear this.

I am disappointed by this sad state of affairs. I hope the authorities will take action on the littering issue soon so that Singapore can again be among the world's cleanest cities.

Nazneen Zafar (Mrs)