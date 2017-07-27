Singapore should take the leap into diving

Singapore, with warm weather and an abundance of swimming facilities, has done well in water polo and speed swimming competitions.

But I notice that there is a lack of interest in diving.

At the Fina World Championships, there were no Singaporeans in the diving category.

In contrast, there was a strong Malaysian team, which won a gold medal in the women's 10m platform diving.

Singapore should not neglect this section of aquatic sports. We should recruit good coaches and build up a strong diving team.

Our people have the right physical attributes and we have good aquatic facilities.

With good coaching, support and encouragement, there is no reason why we should lag behind in this section of the aquatics competition.

George Wong Seow Choon (Dr)