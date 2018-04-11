Singapore Premier League needs big money if it is to succeed

The Singapore Premier League is a step in the right direction, but the league will not succeed unless we are able to attract better players - who will come only if they are offered better money (FAS scores with S'pore Premier League, by Mr Woon Wee Min; April 4).

To a large extent, the English Premier League is what it is today because of the huge amount of money pouring into it from private investors and commercial sources like sponsors, TV rights and so on.

The Football Association of Singapore (FAS) should make raising money from sponsors a top priority and beef up its marketing/commercial teams or engage private professional fund-raising companies to explore every possible way to raise funds.

More money, better players and larger crowds - that is the way to go if the Singapore Premier League wants to succeed.

Of course, we can never be like the English Premier League, but we should at least try to make the Singapore Premier League among the best in Asia.

Lawrence Law Cher Khiam