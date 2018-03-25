Singapore must take a stand on gay couples having kids

District Judge Shobha G. Nair's comments on adoption of children by gay couples ignites the question of whether gay couples should be allowed to have children at all (Law silent on adoption of boys by gay singles; March 17).

Recently, the topic of protecting the interests of children whose parents are going through a divorce was raised. Are we to spend more time, energy and resources into protecting the interests of children with gay parents as well?

Are we not able to foresee the distress and ridicule that children with gay parents will have to endure in school and society?

People from the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community are free to make their own lifestyle choices. But what choice do their children have?

The gay movement is being accepted and legalised in many Western countries, and is slowly but surely catching up in many Asian societies as well.

But are we, in Singapore, ready to accept that this lifestyle be legalised?

Similar cases will appear in our courts in future.

But it will be challenging for our judiciary system if it is not written in our law books.

It is therefore up to our Parliament to decide, and to decide now, the direction Singapore should proceed.

Tan Pin Ho