Singapore footballers must play 'one gear up'

The Football Association of Singapore is not lacking in its efforts to nurture promising players in terms of skill and technicality.

What it has failed to do, however, is demand a certain fitness standard of our national football players in all age groups.

Modern football is very athletic, but fitness is our Achilles' heel (Lack of fitness costly; Aug 17).

Players in teams such as Manchester United are so fit that they have energy in reserve to play "one gear up" - faster, quicker and harder - even in the second half of the match.

Until our national football team can perform this way, we will continue to witness our footballers playing a competitive first half and stumbling in the second half of a match.

Liew Eng Leng