Signature verification a key security measure

We thank Mr Jason Su Chenglong for his feedback ("Give more leeway to bank customers with inconsistent signatures"; Dec 28, 2016) and have since contacted him to explain.

In order to safeguard our customers' funds, transactions involving the transfer of funds to another party have stronger security measures in place.

For cheque issuance, signature verification is a key part of the authentication process, and we rely on our records to ensure that the signature is genuine, as per industry guidelines.

We recommend that customers use a signature they are comfortable with.

For greater convenience, they might also consider using our online and mobile banking services for fund transfers.

Susan Cheong (Ms)

Head of DBS and POSB Branch Banking

Consumer Banking Group (Singapore)

DBS Bank