Shorten process of applying for PAssion Silver Card

The process of applying for and activating the PAssion Silver Card is extremely long.

I had to take the application form and a photocopy of my identity card to a TransitLink office.

However, when I was there, the officer said that he needed to see my original IC as well.

As I did not have it with me, I had to make a second trip later with my IC.

A month later, I received the PAssion Silver Card in the mail, but I had to make another trip to the TransitLink office to activate it.

I applied for auto top-up via my credit card, and had to wait a month for approval. But when I received a letter to inform me that my application for auto top-up had been approved, I was told to go to the TransitLink office to activate it.

This made four trips to the TransitLink office in total. To make matters worse, there is always a long queue at the TransitLink office.

I hope the Land Transport Authority will relook the process so senior citizens need not make unnecessary trips and queue up just to be able to use the card.

Doing so can also help reduce the workload of the TransitLink officers.

Samuel Lim Hak Tik