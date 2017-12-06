Shocked to see blatant poaching in nature reserve

I was at Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve on Dec 3 when I spotted three men digging into the mudflat for shellfish and small crabs.

The older man was digging hard and fast, while the two younger ones were moving at a more leisurely pace. The shellfish and crabs were all dumped into a plastic bag.

I called the authorities, who came 30 minutes later to stop them.

I was shocked and disappointed that poaching was taking place so blatantly in the heart of a nature reserve, a place for preservation and where wildlife is protected by law.

Such illegal activity should not be allowed to happen. Visitors to nature reserves should leave nothing but footprints and take nothing but photographs.

Ben Lee