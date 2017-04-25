Shh... Control noise in MRT trains

The much-awaited noise pollution study, done by the National University of Singapore, has confirmed the severity of the problem here (Sounds awful: Can't sleep, can't talk because of noise; April 23).

There is one more noise maker that was not mentioned in the report.

Train commuters are stuck in enclosed train cabins and are bombarded with beeping alerts and announcements throughout their journey.

The noise within the MRT cabins can be easily controlled. The alerts and announcements need only be above the ambient noise level.

Just compare the volume levels here with those of places like Japan and Hong Kong.

Our train reliability standards may not match those of the two territories, but we can, at least, do something about the noise level in our trains.

Lim Teck Koon