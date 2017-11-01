Shelter commuters throughout their journey

I applaud the move by the Land Transport Authority to install more sheltered walkways leading to MRT stations.

Having more covered links from the residential heartland to MRT stations has eased one of the problems commuters face due to the unpredictable weather in Singapore.

However, I have noticed that most of the sheltered walkways do not extend across minor roads.

With the car-lite policies that the Land Transport Authority is pushing forward, I hope that the authority will build shelters across minor roads to connect to the various MRT stations.

This would definitely benefit commuters and make MRT stations more convenient for them to get to.

Perhaps it would also attract car owners to give up their vehicles for the MRT.

Han Jiajing