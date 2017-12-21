Shed more light on cancer treatment costs, cure rates

I have been seeing advertisements on television for cancer treatments by a medical centre.

As there has been a large number of deaths resulting from cancer in Singapore, the authorities should look into such ads that attract viewers who are desperately searching for a cure. The ads highlight the high technology and expertise involved, but do not touch on the statistics about the average amount of money spent on the treatments or the rate of success of the treatments.

The Ministry of Health and regulators such as the Singapore Medical Council and Consumers Association of Singapore should play a more proactive role and ensure that such information is made more widely available to the public.

Zainuddin Mohamed Ismail

